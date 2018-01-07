Lifestyle
Kevin McCall Threatens To Murder Chris Brown And Daughter Royalty Over Shooting Rumors

What is wrong with this guy?

Premiere Of Riveting Entertainment's 'Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life' At L.A. LIVE

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

This guy right here needs some serious help!

On Saturday, singer/songwriter Kevin McCall got on Twitter and threatened to kill Chris Brown and his daughter Royalty because he believes that Brown started a rumor that his goons shot McCall in the foot. In a now deleted Tweet, he wrote the following:

“Chris Brown and his Seed would be in a Casket if he had anything to do with me being shot. STOP playin with rumors Or I can’t promise CB will make 29! I kept him alive 7 years now in L.A. don’t take the humblness u see in me as weakness Chris wouldn’t have a head to tattoo 👎🏿On https://t.co/wY84H8Q5iN“— Kevin McCall (@KevinMcCallJr) January 6, 2018

 

Who in their right mind talks about killing children like this?

We just want to know why does he think Chris Brown started this rumor? This is just some random Instagram page popping off at the mouth with not a shred of evidence to back up the claim. But apparently, McCall, who is also Eva Marcille’s baby Daddy,  doesn’t care.

Even worse? His explanation of what he really meant to say makes even less sense.

 

Sigh….

While we have no idea what to make of all this we are sure that threats like these should be taken seriously. That, and his Twitter account needs to be revoked.

BEAUTIES: What do you think of this mess?

