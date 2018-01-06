Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

This 102-Year-Old Says She Stays Healthy With A Shot Of Hennessy Every Day

Ida Keeling reminds us that age ain't nothing but a number.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

This 102-year-old woman reminds us that age ain’t nothing but a number!

Ida Keeling, who is also an avid runner, recently shared some of her health advice with Allure–and it’s pretty LIT. One of her secrets to better her wellness includes taking a shot of Hennessy everyday.

“The doctor put me on Hennessy in 1972 because I had poor circulation. I take me a lil shot in a glass straight,” she said.

 

Obviously liquor isn’t the only thing that she swears by for staying alive.

Keeling also suggests, “Eating for nutrition and not for taste. I drink cod liver oil in the morning. I take that and orange juice and all kind of vegetables.”

When it comes to exercising, the marathon runner is adamant that it should be done daily. “Make sure you exercise every day, exercise is the best medicine out there,” she says. “Because if you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it.”

Just amazing.

As we wrote above, Keeling is a record-breaking runner who  made history in 2016 for being the oldest woman to complete a 100-meter run.

Take a look:

Talk about an inspiration!

RELATED NEWS:

Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As Santa While Visiting Children’s Hospital

This Wedding Dance Between A Paralyzed Dad & His Daughter Is Just Too Sweet

A Healthy Remix: The Trick To Making Your Fave Cocktails Skinny

11 photos Launch gallery

A Healthy Remix: The Trick To Making Your Fave Cocktails Skinny

Continue reading A Healthy Remix: The Trick To Making Your Fave Cocktails Skinny

A Healthy Remix: The Trick To Making Your Fave Cocktails Skinny

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.08.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 3 hours ago
01.08.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Drops The Drama To…
 10 hours ago
01.08.18
New Couple Alert! Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating…
 20 hours ago
01.08.18
Baby Alert! Kevin And Eniko Hart Share Adorable…
 21 hours ago
01.08.18
The Build Series Presents Ben Vereen Discussing His Upcoming Concert At 54 Below
Broadway Veteran Ben Vereen On Sexual Misconduct Allegations:…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
NeNe Leakes Wants To Get Rid Of Two…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Prayers Up: The Lady Of Rage Hospitalized
 3 days ago
01.08.18
The Internet Rallies Behind Cardi B After New…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Her Mother To Walk…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Photos