The First Lady — We Mean Ivanka Trump — Reportedly Wants To Be President Of The United States

God help us all.

Donald Trump has a disturbing relationship with his daughter Ivanka Trump, from saying how “hot” she is and claiming he would date her if they weren’t related. Also, many people have joked that Ivanka is viewed as the First Lady, not Melania. Well,  there is truth to jokes. In Michael Wolff‘s book Fire and Fury, he confirms that Ivanka is seen  as the First Lady. However, we already knew this, but what we didn’t know is that First Lady Ivanka has presidential aspirations.

Wolff wrote, “Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.” Allegedly, even the vile Steve Bannon was “horrified” to hear about this “deal.” Wolff also claimed Bannon said Ivanka was “as dumb as a brick.”

Sadly, President Ivanka Trump isn’t that farfetched. If her father can do it, the America people will vote for anyone who makes them feel like America will be “great again.” Maybe Malia or Sasha Obama can save the day!

SOURCE: Newsweek, New York Post

