Top Of The Morning: Donnie Brought His 'Boo' In!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1/5/18- It’s Friday and Donnie Simpson brought his boo Mrs. Simpson in to play! But she better watch her purse, because apparently, Sybil Wilkes has sticky fingers! Comedian Rodney Perry was not ready for it.

