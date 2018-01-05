Top Of The Morning: Donnie Brought His ‘Boo’ In!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/5/18- It’s Friday and Donnie Simpson brought his boo Mrs. Simpson in to play! But she better watch her purse, because apparently, Sybil Wilkes has sticky fingers! Comedian Rodney Perry was not ready for it.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: