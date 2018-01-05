TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: Cease And Desist!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

1/5/18- The book Fire And Fury by Steve Bannon made Donald Trump so mad that it has caused him to send a cease and desist on it. Chris thinks there’s nothing to hide about Trump since we already know what he’s about.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: Cease And Desist!

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Ovah! Nicki Minaj and Nas Reportedly Break…
 22 hours ago
01.05.18
Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Portrait Of Woman Puckering Lips While Wearing Fur Jacket During Winter Season
Winter Wonderland Updates!
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Breaking
New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Reclaiming The Brand: ‘Essence’ Is Black-Owned Again!
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement,…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Photos