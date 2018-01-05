Morning Minute: Cease And Desist!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/5/18- The book Fire And Fury by Steve Bannon made Donald Trump so mad that it has caused him to send a cease and desist on it. Chris thinks there’s nothing to hide about Trump since we already know what he’s about.

