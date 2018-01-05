TJMS
Home > TJMS

Sonja Sohn From ‘The Wire’ Is Back In ‘The Chi’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
Leave a comment

You know her as detective Greggs on The Wire and the producer of the documentary Baltimore Rising which was inspired by the death of Freddie FreySonja Sohn is back as Laverne on the Showtime show The Chi.

“It’s produced and created by Lena Waithe and Common,” explained Sohn. “They really wanted to explore the humanity and sensationalism behind the South Side of Chicago.”

The Wire did a great job of bringing light to social issues in Baltimore, especially after the rise of police brutality. The Chi is hopefully looking to do the same.

“What I do know is that these folks care about Chicago in the same way that these folks cared about Baltimore with The Wire,” expressed Sohn. “I would say from what I know about this cast, they advocate for what they believe in.”

Catch The Chi on Showtime on Sunday, January 7 at 10 pm ET.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Sonja Sohn From ‘The Wire’ Is Back In ‘The Chi’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Ovah! Nicki Minaj and Nas Reportedly Break…
 22 hours ago
01.05.18
Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Portrait Of Woman Puckering Lips While Wearing Fur Jacket During Winter Season
Winter Wonderland Updates!
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Breaking
New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Reclaiming The Brand: ‘Essence’ Is Black-Owned Again!
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement,…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Photos