TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

D.L. Hughley Knows How To Mix Politics And Comedy So Well

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

Comedian D.L. Hughley is known for his comedy but is also very well versed in politics and always has a bit to say. He manages to mix politics and comedy all in one.

Alabama went through a lot in the last few months of 2017 with the Senate Race between Doug Jones and Roy Moore. Black people were being encouraged to come out and vote.

“I got to tell you, I’m very proud of the Black people of Alabama. The Black people of Alabama, they really showed out. 98% of Black woman, despite the fact that they tried to make it so hard to vote,” explained Hughley.  “The 94% were Black men and the only thing we usually come out for is Black Friday. You know, nothing gets Black people motivated to vote like a white dude riding in on a horse.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading D.L. Hughley Knows How To Mix Politics And Comedy So Well

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Ovah! Nicki Minaj and Nas Reportedly Break…
 22 hours ago
01.05.18
Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Portrait Of Woman Puckering Lips While Wearing Fur Jacket During Winter Season
Winter Wonderland Updates!
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Breaking
New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Reclaiming The Brand: ‘Essence’ Is Black-Owned Again!
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement,…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Photos