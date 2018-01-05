D.L. Hughley Knows How To Mix Politics And Comedy So Well

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian D.L. Hughley is known for his comedy but is also very well versed in politics and always has a bit to say. He manages to mix politics and comedy all in one.

Alabama went through a lot in the last few months of 2017 with the Senate Race between Doug Jones and Roy Moore. Black people were being encouraged to come out and vote.

“I got to tell you, I’m very proud of the Black people of Alabama. The Black people of Alabama, they really showed out. 98% of Black woman, despite the fact that they tried to make it so hard to vote,” explained Hughley. “The 94% were Black men and the only thing we usually come out for is Black Friday. You know, nothing gets Black people motivated to vote like a white dude riding in on a horse.”

