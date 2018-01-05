Trebek Taking Medical Leave

3 reads Leave a comment
Alex Trebek, the long time host of “Jeopardy!” is taking a leave of absents due to a medical condition. In October, Trebek, 77, fell and hit his head. Then in December, doctors told him that he had subdural hematoma (blood clots in his brain). Over the holidays he had surgery to remove the clots.
He posted a video on the game show’s website to tell fans how he was doing and that they wouldn’t be taping for a while.
Good news for you ‘Jeopardy!’ fans, the show has enough new shows taped that you won’t miss anything while Trebek is recovering. Yeah! We need Alex Trebek back in the studio!
Red Carpet Rundown: 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers
35 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers
1. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 1 of 35
2. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 2 of 35
3. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 3 of 35
4. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 4 of 35
5. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 5 of 35
6. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 6 of 35
7. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 7 of 35
8. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 8 of 35
9. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 9 of 35
10. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 10 of 35
11. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 11 of 35
12. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 12 of 35
13. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 13 of 35
14. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 14 of 35
15. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 15 of 35
16. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 16 of 35
17. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 17 of 35
18. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 18 of 35
19. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 19 of 35
20. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 20 of 35
21. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 21 of 35
22. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 22 of 35
23. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 23 of 35
24. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 24 of 35
25. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 25 of 35
26. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 26 of 35
27. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 27 of 35
28. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 28 of 35
29. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 29 of 35
30. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 30 of 35
31. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 31 of 35
32. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 32 of 35
33. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 33 of 35
34. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 34 of 35
35. 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PTSource:Getty 35 of 35
comments – Add Yours