Trebek Taking Medical Leave

Alex Trebek, the long time host of “Jeopardy!” is taking a leave of absents due to a medical condition. In October, Trebek, 77, fell and hit his head. Then in December, doctors told him that he had subdural hematoma (blood clots in his brain). Over the holidays he had surgery to remove the clots.

He posted a video on the game show’s website to tell fans how he was doing and that they wouldn’t be taping for a while.

Good news for you ‘Jeopardy!’ fans, the show has enough new shows taped that you won’t miss anything while Trebek is recovering. Yeah! We need Alex Trebek back in the studio!