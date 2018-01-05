Sports
NFL Wild Card Games

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Source: Al Bello / Getty

We are officially one game closer to the Super Bowl. First we have to get through the Wild Card Games! Let’s see who is playing and when!

Saturday, January 6

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV
Tennessee Kansas City 4:20 PM ABC

ESPN
Atlanta Los Angeles 8:15 PM NBC

Sunday, January 7

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV
Buffalo Jacksonville 1:05 PM CBS
Carolina New Orleans 4:40 PM FOX

