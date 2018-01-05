NFL Wild Card Games

1 reads Leave a comment
We are officially one game closer to the Super Bowl. First we have to get through the Wild Card Games! Let’s see who is playing and when!
Saturday, January 6
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Tennessee
|Kansas City
|4:20 PM
|ABC
ESPN
|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|8:15 PM
|NBC
Sunday, January 7
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Buffalo
|Jacksonville
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|Carolina
|New Orleans
|4:40 PM
|FOX
