School Closings For Friday Jan. 5th

Icy secondary roads and fear of black ice have lead to many of our local schools being closed again today. Here is the list from ABC11.com

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be closed.

Chatham County schools will be closed.

Cumberland County schools still be closed.

Durham Public Schools will be closed.

Edgecombe County schools will be closed.

Franklin County schools will be closed.

Granville County schools will be closed.

Halifax County will be closed.

Harnett County schools will be closed.

Hoke County schools will be closed.

Johnston County schools will be closed.

Lee County schools will be closed.

Moore County schools will be closed.

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will be closed.

Northhamton County schools will be closed.

Person County schools will be closed.

Orange County schools will be closed.

Roanoke Rapids Schools Public Schools will be closed.

Robeson County schools will be closed.

Sampson County schools will be closed.

Wake County Public Schools will be closed.

Wayne County schools will be closed.

Wilson County schools will be closed.

