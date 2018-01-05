Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

School Closings For Friday Jan. 5th

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
North American Cold Snap

Source: J.Castro / Getty

 

Icy secondary roads and fear of black ice have lead to many of our local schools being closed again today.   Here is the list from ABC11.com

 

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be closed.

Chatham County schools will be closed.

Cumberland County schools still be closed.

Durham Public Schools will be closed.

Edgecombe County schools will be closed.

Franklin County schools will be closed.

Granville County schools will be closed.

Halifax County will be closed.

Harnett County schools will be closed.

Hoke County schools will be closed.

Johnston County schools will be closed.

Lee County schools will be closed.

Moore County schools will be closed.

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will be closed.

Northhamton County schools will be closed.

Person County schools will be closed.

Orange County schools will be closed.

Roanoke Rapids Schools Public Schools will be closed.

Robeson County schools will be closed.

Sampson County schools will be closed.

Wake County Public Schools will be closed.

Wayne County schools will be closed.

Wilson County schools will be closed.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading School Closings For Friday Jan. 5th

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Ovah! Nicki Minaj and Nas Reportedly Break…
 16 hours ago
01.05.18
Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot
 19 hours ago
01.05.18
Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In…
 21 hours ago
01.05.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 24 hours ago
01.05.18
Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Portrait Of Woman Puckering Lips While Wearing Fur Jacket During Winter Season
Winter Wonderland Updates!
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Breaking
New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Reclaiming The Brand: ‘Essence’ Is Black-Owned Again!
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement,…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Photos