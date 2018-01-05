TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: Soledad O’Brien Investigates Mysteries & Scandals

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

Mysteries, scandals and unsolved crimes of celebrities are usually the talks of most conversations. Everyone wants to know what the clues mean, who said what, and why it all happened.

Oxygen is releasing a new show called Mysteries And Scandals that’s all about the celebrities stories.  Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with journalist Soledad O’ Brien the host for the show.

“They (Oxygen) decided they wanted to move into a genre that I think people are kind of obsessed with,” explained O’Brien.

“A lot of the stories that I covered were kind of in the middle of when it was breaking,” explained O’Brien. What’s good about this show is that she gets to go through the story and look at all the details.

O.J. Simpson’s robbery and the story of Whitney Houston’s death will be featured on this show, because not very many people know about it.

“Lot of people know a lot about the double murder he was acquitted for but very little about that crazy robbery that put him into prison,” explained O’Brien. “So we do a deeper dive.”

With Whitney Houston, it’s especially good because people want to know. “I think a combination of time has passed and they know that we’re trying to do a thoughtful and credible job on the story,” expressed O’Brien. “I think knowing those personal points about the family from people who were there really adds to the story.”

Catch Mysteries And Scandals at Oxygen on Friday’s at 9pm.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Amazing Black Journalists

10 photos Launch gallery

Amazing Black Journalists

Continue reading Amazing Black Journalists

Amazing Black Journalists

Here are some really awesome Black journalists who've changed the world of journalism.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Ovah! Nicki Minaj and Nas Reportedly Break…
 16 hours ago
01.05.18
Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot
 19 hours ago
01.05.18
Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In…
 21 hours ago
01.05.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 24 hours ago
01.05.18
Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Portrait Of Woman Puckering Lips While Wearing Fur Jacket During Winter Season
Winter Wonderland Updates!
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Breaking
New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Reclaiming The Brand: ‘Essence’ Is Black-Owned Again!
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement,…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Photos