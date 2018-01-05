Local
Congrats: Mary J. Blige To Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jodi Berry
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The week will be busy for the Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B, Mary J. Blige, she’s up for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for the film Mudbound—as well as a Golden Globe nod for best original song for “Mighty River”.

Blige will soon have yet another honor to check off her list, the Grammy Award Winning artist will receive her own star on the Walk of Fame on Jan. 11 in Los Angeles, now that’s “Real Love”. The honor will be presented by longtime producer and friend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Hollywood Hall of Fame , Mary J. Blige

