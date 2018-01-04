Entertainment News
Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In Lifetime’s ‘Faith Under Fire’ Trailer

The film tells the story of real-life hero Antoinette Tuff, who stopped a mass shooting at a Georgia elementary school.

The trailer for Lifetime’s new TV film “Faith Under Fire,” starring Toni Braxton, just dropped and the film looks like it’s going to be an intense emotional ride.

Braxton plays real-life hero Antoinette Tuff, the single mother who convinced an armed man prepared to execute a mass shooting at a GA elementary school to surrender.

In 2013, the horrifying incident took place when Tuff, the bookkeeper for the school, was in the principal’s office at the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur when Michael Hill (played by Trevor Morgan) stormed the school with an AK-47 and hundreds of rounds of ammo. Antoinette was left alone in the office with the man when the school went into lockdown mode. It was there that she used both her faith and her own personal and financial struggles as a single mother of a disabled boy to talk the man out of carrying out a shooting that could have led to mass casualties.

2013 CNN Heroes

Antoinette Tuff (Source: D Dipasupil / Getty)

The cast is solid with Malik Yoba, Yaya DaCosta, and Shalaby Olamar. The film is based on Tuff’s book, Prepared for a Purpose: An Inspiring True Story of Faith, Courage and Compassion in Crisis, co-written by Alex Tresniowski.

Watch the trailer below. Will you be tuning in?

