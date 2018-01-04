Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Angel Brinks Fashion 5 Year Anniversary Celebration

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Eva Marcille’s estranged baby’s father Kevin McCall was reportedly shot in the foot while in Watts. According to TheJasmineBrand, McCall has since been released from the hospital.

McCall seems to be doing his best to come for cryTyrese’s crown with his social media antics. Anyone else feeling like he shot himself in the foot?

RELATED STORIES:

Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being The ‘Ride-Or-Die’ Friend & More

BASE LEVEL: Kevin McCall: ‘Chris [Brown] Welcomed Me In At Such A Vulnerable Time’

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Ovah! Nicki Minaj and Nas Reportedly Break…
 16 hours ago
01.05.18
Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot
 19 hours ago
01.05.18
Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In…
 21 hours ago
01.05.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 24 hours ago
01.05.18
Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Portrait Of Woman Puckering Lips While Wearing Fur Jacket During Winter Season
Winter Wonderland Updates!
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Breaking
New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Reclaiming The Brand: ‘Essence’ Is Black-Owned Again!
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement,…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Photos