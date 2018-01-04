Jennifer Hudson Promotes New Single With Using New Challenge

Jennifer Hudson is looking to lay down her burdens for 2018 and wants her fans to do the same.

The singer has introduced the #BurdenDownChallenge, which is a nod to her emotional new single “Burden Down,” released on Dec. 12. The social media effort asks people to share their most heartfelt cover of the track, which is about getting rid of those burdens that have been bringing you down, thus freeing yourself of that stress through music.

J-Hud’s timeline is now flooded with folk taking up the challenge. And users who can’t quite carry a tune have gotten creative, taking to the piano to create instrumental versions of “Burden Down” as well.

