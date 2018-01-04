TJMS
Home > TJMS

Jennifer Hudson Promotes New Single With Using New Challenge

Nicole Hyatt, Eurweb.com
1 reads
Leave a comment

Jennifer Hudson is looking to lay down her burdens for 2018 and wants her fans to do the same.

The singer has introduced the #BurdenDownChallenge, which is a nod to her emotional new single “Burden Down,” released on Dec. 12. The social media effort asks people to share their most heartfelt cover of the track, which is about getting rid of those burdens that have been bringing you down, thus freeing yourself of that stress through music.

J-Hud’s timeline is now flooded with folk taking up the challenge. And users who can’t quite carry a tune have gotten creative, taking to the piano to create instrumental versions of “Burden Down” as well.

Make it your song ! It’s all of our story somehow ! #burdendownchallenge

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

 

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Jennifer Hudson Promotes New Single With Using New Challenge

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 7 hours ago
01.04.18
Portrait Of Woman Puckering Lips While Wearing Fur Jacket During Winter Season
Winter Wonderland Updates!
 11 hours ago
01.04.18
Breaking
New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi…
 15 hours ago
01.04.18
Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair…
 21 hours ago
01.04.18
Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For…
 23 hours ago
01.04.18
Reclaiming The Brand: ‘Essence’ Is Black-Owned Again!
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement,…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spread Their Baby…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
10 Sheree Whitfield Gifs For Every Shady Occasion
 2 days ago
01.02.18
Secure The Bag: DJ Khaled Is Weight Watchers’…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
Anita Baker Portrait Session
Anita Baker announces farewell concert tour
 2 days ago
01.02.18
Photos