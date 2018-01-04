Chicago Woman Shot During Filming For Facebook Live Video, Cops Say

Just days after Chicago police reported a decline in shootings in 2017, a female resident was shot in her arm while she filmed a video for Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was the result of an argument with another woman, police said.

The 27-year-old African-American victim, whose name was not released, broadcasted her verbal fight with the suspect, the Chicago Tribune reported. Seconds into the video, the other woman pulled out a gun and fired at the victim from inside a car. Cops have identified the female suspect, but she and a man that rode with her in the vehicle remain at-large.

“At this point we have no reason to suspect the video is not authentic,” chief police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. “The victim in this case knows the offender and we are working to locate.”

The victim was reported in stable condition at a city hospital. Footage of the shooting was obtained by police as it made its way around social media Tuesday evening.

SHOCK VIDEO: Chicago Woman Shot While Streaming on Facebook Live – WATCH – https://t.co/PSgnWHGrig pic.twitter.com/Wgeo9H8laV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 4, 2018

Police believe that the suspect doesn’t pose a deadly threat to anyone, CBS News reported.

“What I can say is we believe this to be a domestic related incident between two individuals that know each other,” Guglielmi explained. “We do not believe there is any threat to the public as this stemmed from an earlier interaction between the two of them.”

The woman’s shooting comes after the city saw a noticeable decrease in murders last year. Homicides declined by 16 percent, according to statistics from the Chicago Police Department released on January 1 published by CNN. The city cited 650 murders in 2017, a drop from 771 murders in 2016, which was the deadliest year of violence, especially affecting communities of color, in nearly two decades. However, the number of murders last year was still higher than most annual tallies in Chicago for the past decade, according to the statistics.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune, CNN, CBS News

