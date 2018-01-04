When To Book That 2018 Vacation

4 reads Leave a comment
All of this cold weather makes you think about taking a trip, maybe some where warm! Well, the travel website, Kayak has put out their annual list of where to go and when to book the trip.
So many choices! Where to you plan to go this year?
Celebrity Vacations: 22 Times We Caught Major FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)
22 photos Launch gallery
1. Monica Brown in the DRSource:Instagram 1 of 22
2. Chris and Adrienne Bosh in CambodiaSource:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Karrueche in Belize3 of 22
4. Kelis in VietnamSource:Instagram 4 of 22
5. Kim Kardashian West and friends in Punta MitaSource:Instagram 5 of 22
6. Ayesha Curry in HawaiiSource:Instagram 6 of 22
7. The RockSource:Instagram 7 of 22
8. Eva Marcille in MexicoSource:Instagram 8 of 22
9. Letoya LuckettSource:Instagram 9 of 22
10. The Bryants in TorontoSource:Instagram 10 of 22
11. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram 11 of 22
12. Marlon WayansSource:Instagram 12 of 22
13. The WilsonsSource:Instagram 13 of 22
14. Lala AnthonySource:Instagram 14 of 22
15. The WadesSource:Instagram 15 of 22
16. The BridgesSource:Instagram 16 of 22
17. Tyrese in DubaiSource:Instagram 17 of 22
18. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 18 of 22
19. The CartersSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. The FlockasSource:Instagram 20 of 22
21. Chrisette Michele in Paradise Island, BahamasSource:Instagram 21 of 22
22. The Harts in St. Barts.Source:Instagram 22 of 22
