Morning Minute: Battle Of The Bigots

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1/4/18- Donald Trump was livid after reading Steve Bannon’s new book in which he calls Trump out and calls his son Trump Jr. treasonous. Chris Paul calls it the battle of the bigots, watching two white supremacists go out!

