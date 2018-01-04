Morning Minute: Battle Of The Bigots

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/4/18- Donald Trump was livid after reading Steve Bannon’s new book in which he calls Trump out and calls his son Trump Jr. treasonous. Chris Paul calls it the battle of the bigots, watching two white supremacists go out!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: