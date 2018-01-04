Huggy Lowdown Takes A Shot At Two Truths & A Lie

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/4/18- Donnie, Sybil, and Demetria were playing Two Truths And A Lie, so naturally Huggy wanted to play. Here are the 3 options, Donnie Simpson gave Huggy his first laptop, Sybil was the first women he went to Amsterdam and Greece with and D.C. Mayor Berry gave Huggy his first job. Listen above for the results!

