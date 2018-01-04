Two Truths And A Lie With Demetria McKinney

Your browser does not support iframes.

We’ve been playing a little game called Two Truths And A Lie and Demetria’s up! Which one is the lie? Whitney Houston is such a huge influence on her life that she has a remake of Houston’s song You Give Good Love on her album Officially Yours. The second is that she’s been nominated for the NAACP Image Award for the best new artist and the third is going on tour with Xscape since Kandi Burruss executive produced her album.

Catch McKinney in The Quad on BET, Superstition where she plays Officer May Westbrook on SyFy and on Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne.

