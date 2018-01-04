Lifestyle
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

Alleged gunman arraigned in Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne's death.

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne.

According to BarbadosToday.com, a man named Shawayne Dashawn Williams has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the December 26 incident.

Williams, 23, was set to appear in court today for his arraignment, but there is no word yet on what happened during the proceedings.

Alleyne was gunned down around 7 p.m. on the day after Christmas while walking through a track near his home. The gunman shot him several times before running away. Although Alleyne was rushed to an area hospital, he later died.

Since Alleyne’s death, Rihanna has been urgently been calling for an end of gun violence in Barbados.

