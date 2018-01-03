Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With Farewell Concert Series

Anita Baker shocked her fan base in early 2017 when she announced she was permanently stepping away from music.

But, there’s a glimpse of hope for die-hard fans as the songstress announced she will embark on a farewell tour in celebration of her 60th birthday, to mark her music career which spans 30 years.

“So much to celebrate with you in 2018, she said. “60th birthday in 25 days… farewell concert series beginning in March. We’ll paint pictures together two last a lifetime… let’s party!” she tweeted on New Year’s Day.

sO Much 2 CELEBRATE with you #2018. 60th Bday in 25 days👑… Farewell 🎶Concert 🎹Series, beginning in March… We'll paint pictures together 2 last a Lifetime… "Let's Party!" #OneLastTime🎤abxo❤ damn… "Where does the time go?! pic.twitter.com/dMQpRgmTLY — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 1, 2018

After Baker tweeted the news, fans went crazy in anticipation for the tickets.

Can't wait! We already have front row tickets for Orlando and my husband already has his outfit picked out, but he wants me to ask your favorite color. He's willing to change outfits so you can be sure to see him in your color. 😂 — Kay Deebee (@jaguarish22) January 2, 2018

🎼🎤Flashbacks of the times we've had..Some made us laugh and some made us sad..We used to break up to make up…All the fun that came from those love games!!!

Yassssssss this will be me at Jazz Fest when @IAMANITABAKER hits that stage pic.twitter.com/DX75pg1iuz — just_jo_nochaser (@MzJojosolovely) January 3, 2018

I’ve waited my whole life for this!!!! My mom and I are coming!!! You’ve been my auntie in my head my whole life!!!!!!! 💜💜@IAMANITABAKER — Danica the Queen (@1BrownMonaLisa) January 2, 2018

Baker’s first appearance will take place in March where she will headline the Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival alongside another vocal legend, Chaka Khan.

We get discouraged, fatigued… Not by You😊 & The Music🎁… but by all "The Extra", nonsense. But… God is Good… & My Cup is Running OVAh & We are gonna have "A CELEBRATION🎈🎉🎊 hamMERcy/YESSlawd♥️ pic.twitter.com/Y7Smm0PGDD — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 3, 2018

She will also headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival which takes place Apr 27 – May 6, 2018.

What do you think beauties? Will you be heading to see Ms. Baker’s last performance?

