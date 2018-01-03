television
TGIT News!

2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 8

Are you ready for the big news about TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday)! Well, AOL has reported that there will be a big crossover between Scandal and How To Get Away with Murder.

There are no real details about about the episode or episodes but Kerry Washington has posted a picture of her dressed as Olivia Pope on the How To Get Away with Murder set.

Hummmmm…Wouldn’t it be great if Olivia is there to help Annalise. Hummmm. We’ll know soon.

TGIT returns with new episodes on Jan. 18 on ABC.

 
