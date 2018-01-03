TGIT News!

3 reads Leave a comment
Are you ready for the big news about TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday)! Well, AOL has reported that there will be a big crossover between Scandal and How To Get Away with Murder.
There are no real details about about the episode or episodes but Kerry Washington has posted a picture of her dressed as Olivia Pope on the How To Get Away with Murder set.
Hummmmm…Wouldn’t it be great if Olivia is there to help Annalise. Hummmm. We’ll know soon.
TGIT returns with new episodes on Jan. 18 on ABC.
11 Motivating Shonda Rhimes Quotes To Get You Through Life
11 photos Launch gallery
11 Motivating Shonda Rhimes Quotes To Get You Through Life
1. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. Shonda Rhimes' Most Inspiring QuotesSource:Getty 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours