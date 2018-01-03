Cincinnati Councilwoman Brought Her Own ‘Seat To The Table’ While Taking The Oath Of Office

Shirley Chisholm’s spirit is alive and well. The first Black woman elected to the United States Congress, once said, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” This is exactly what Tamaya Dennard did at her swearing-in ceremony for city council in Cincinnati on January 1. Dennard brought an actual folding chair, see below:

Tamya is sure to be a force in the city council. At the ceremony, she said, “I’m here to work on issues at the root cause, and not Band Aid solutions. Yeah, we can open more shelters, but we need affordable housing. We need income-based housing. That’s the issue.”

One of the many things on Dennard’s platform is to move some council meetings into neighborhoods to make them accessible to residents. Also, make the city contribute to jobs that will hire people coming out of prison. In addition, develop tax policies so long-term residents can stay in their home even after a neighborhood is gentrified. Sounds like a better plan than our current President. Congrats to Dennard and the city of Cincinnati on this victory!

