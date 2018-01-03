To The Left! Former Sheriff David Clarke Just Got Canceled By Twitter

If Trump’s shenanigans already exhausted you this morning, here is some good news, one of his minions just got shut down.

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is one of the crazies on Twitter. At least once a week, he tweets something offensive, disturbing or downright bizarre. Last week, he wrongly ranted about the press, claiming an unnamed news outlet said he was being investigated by the FBI — then he tweeted he wanted the media to “taste their own blood.”

Now, Twitter has had enough. According to CNN, Clarke has been temporarily blocked by Twitter due to complaints from users about the above tweet. One of the users who complained about the angry sheriff shared the email that confirmed him getting temporarily canceled. “We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter Rules: https://support.twitter.com/articles/18311. If the account owner complies with our requested actions and stated policies, the account will be unlocked.”

We are sure the 61-year-old Clarke is delirious about not having the ability to spit out his hateful rants. This is the same man who rejoiced when cops were acquitted in the Freddie Gray case, which is extremely troubling considering, under his management at the Milwaukee County Jail, an inmate died of dehydration after going a week without water. Thank God he David Clarke is no longer in law enforcement.

