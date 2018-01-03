TJMS
Home > TJMS

Roland Martin: Is There A Lack Of Black Staffers In The Senate?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

As of January 3, 2018, Senator Doug Jones gets sworn in as Alabama’s new senator. On top of that, Jones hired African-American Dana Gresham as his Chief Of Staff. This is a huge accomplishment for the Black community in politics.

Spencer Overton President of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies tells Roland Martin why this is such a huge achievement.

“This is key because there are very few Black top staffers in the Senate,” explained Overton. “These are the people who actually manage the Senate offices in Washington D.C. These are the people who actually make the office work and are in charge. Only two were black neither of them were chief of staff.”

Jones hiring Gresham represents a jump forward in the future towards diversity and opportunities for the Black community.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Roland Martin: Is There A Lack Of Black Staffers In The Senate?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest