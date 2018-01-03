Roland Martin: Is There A Lack Of Black Staffers In The Senate?

Your browser does not support iframes.

As of January 3, 2018, Senator Doug Jones gets sworn in as Alabama’s new senator. On top of that, Jones hired African-American Dana Gresham as his Chief Of Staff. This is a huge accomplishment for the Black community in politics.

Spencer Overton President of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies tells Roland Martin why this is such a huge achievement.

“This is key because there are very few Black top staffers in the Senate,” explained Overton. “These are the people who actually manage the Senate offices in Washington D.C. These are the people who actually make the office work and are in charge. Only two were black neither of them were chief of staff.”

Jones hiring Gresham represents a jump forward in the future towards diversity and opportunities for the Black community.

