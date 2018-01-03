TJMS
Home > TJMS

Huggy Lowdown: ‘My Buttons Are Bigger’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
Leave a comment

1/3/18- Huggy is back and he’s not pleased with President Donald Trump! Who is at this point? Apparently, he’s been fighting with Kim Jong Un about whose nuclear button is bigger. Huggy thinks we might have to put him in a straight jacket to stop him.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Huggy Lowdown: ‘My Buttons Are Bigger’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest