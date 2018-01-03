TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: Just How Cold Is It?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

1/3/18- The United States is experiencing some cold temperatures this winter and Chris Paul can’t believe it. He says it’s so cold that women are taking cups of hot cider from Bill Cosby!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: Just How Cold Is It?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest