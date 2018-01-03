Rev. Al Sharpton: What Should The Agenda Be For 2018?

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s a new year and Rev. Al Sharpton is determined to get the year started right with reminding us why we need to keep fighting.

“I would hope that one of the things that we do in the new year is taking a look at where we are,” explained Sharpton.

This year will be the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr. and Sharpton asks, “Where are we a half-century later?”

“Many of the things that he fought and died for,” explained Sharpton has been, “is jeopardized by this current climate.”

Sharpton encourages us to, “look at the legislation and the policies that are being threatened and rolled back.”

“You may have been drunk coming in but you need to be sober in the New Year,” expressed Sharpton.

