Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spread Their Baby Bump Joy

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are basking in baby bump joy. The KUWTK reality TV star is six months pregnant and celebrated on Instagram with a photo of her baby bump and NBA baller boo Tristan. The superstar couple spent New Years locking lips while the ball dropped and enjoying their impending mom and dad titles.

Khloe announced her pregnancy in a thoughtful Instagram post just a few weeks ago.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

We can hear the wedding bells ringing.

