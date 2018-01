Final NFL Power Rankings

The regular season is over in the NFL. Now off to the playoffs. So how did everyone end this season?

The battle is ON! Got to love the end of Football season!

32. Cleveland Browns Last Week’s Ranking: 32

31. New York Giants Last Week’s Ranking: 30

30. Houston Texans Last Week’s Ranking: 29

29. Indianapolis Colts Last Week’s Ranking: 30

28. Denver Broncos Last Week’s Ranking: 26

27. Chicago Bears Last Week’s Ranking: 26

26. New York Jets Last Week’s Ranking: 26

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week’s Ranking: 27

24. Miami Dolphins Last Week’s Ranking: 24

23. Oakland Raiders Last Week’s Ranking: 21

22. Green Bay Packers Last Week’s Ranking: 20

21. San Francisco 49ers Last Week’s Ranking: 23

20. Arizona Cardinals Last Week’s Ranking: 19

19. Cincinnati Bengals Last Week’s Ranking: 25

18. Washington Redskins Last Week’s Ranking: 16

17. Seattle Seahawks Last Week’s Ranking: 13

16. Detroit Lions Last Week’s Ranking: 17

15. Baltimore Ravens Last Week’s Ranking: 10

14. Buffalo Bills Last Week’s Ranking: 18

13. Dallas Cowboys Last Week’s Ranking: 14

12. Tennessee Titans Last Week’s Ranking: 15

11. Los Angeles Chargers Last Week’s Ranking: 12

10. Atlanta Falcons Last Week’s Ranking: 11

9. Kansas City Chiefs Last Week’s Ranking: 13

8. Philadelphia Eagles Last Week’s Ranking: 8

7. Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week’s Ranking: 7

6. Carolina Panthers Last Week’s Ranking: 6

5. New Orleans Saints Last Week’s Ranking: 5

4. Los Angeles Rams Last Week’s Ranking: 4

3. Minnesota Vikings Last Week’s Ranking: 2

2. Pittsburgh Steelers Last Week’s Ranking: 3

1. New England Patriots Last Week’s Ranking: 1

This has been an interesting season. Some teams that looked really good in the beginning of the season fell apart like the Chiefs. What happen? Now we are moving to the Wild Card games this weekend! How did the Bleacher Report discussion put together these rankings?