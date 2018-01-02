Continue reading Where To Go In 2018!

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

One of the cutest couples in the game, Steph and Ayesha Curry, got a much-deserved trip to Turks and Caicos over the fourth of July holiday. Thankfully for us, they are sharing their adorable pics with fans on Instagram. From soaking up the sun’s rays to enjoying a cocktail to giving each other kisses, here are the best moments of their latest baecation!