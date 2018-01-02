Extras
Where To Go In 2018!

West Palm Beach cityscape viewed across Intracoastal Waterway

Travel Experts have listed the top 10 places that you should go this year. Since it’s January, start saving up cause some of these places aren’t cheap!

10. Slovenia

9. Portugal

8. Detroit

7. Namibia

6. Thailand

5. Maremma, Italy

4. Barbados

3. Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

2. London

1. Alaska

Interesting list! Click here to find out why these places made the list. It’s interesting that only place in the US to make the list is Detroit. Hummm…So do you plan to travel this year?

Photos