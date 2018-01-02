The Wake Up: Newsweek Tweeted Photo Of MLK In A Casket, Diddy Does A Good Deed, Badu Pulled Over By The Cops

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

The Wake Up: Newsweek Tweeted Photo Of MLK In A Casket, Diddy Does A Good Deed, Badu Pulled Over By The Cops

It's just another manic Monday.

News One
2 reads
Leave a comment

Insensitive Newsweek

Newsweek kicked off 2018 by being extremely offensive. Without explanation, the magazine tweeted a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a casket. The photo included the bizarre caption “Has anybody seen my old friend Martin?” If you want to see the photo, which we will not post, click here.

Bernice King, Dr. King’s daughter, tweeted “Why?” See below:

Newsweek has since issued an apology.

However, what in the hell was Newsweek thinking? This apology should have came with a detailed explanation.

Bad Boy Gone Good

According to TMZ, Diddy was hosting his annual New Year’s Eve party in Miami when “he came across a woman slumped over on some furniture.” Diddy sprung into action “rousing the lady from unconsciousness and holding her steady as she came to.” Good to see Diddy doing a good deed for a woman in need of help. As we all know, some men in power aren’t as kind. The moment was captured on video, watch below or click here.

Badu Patrol

Singer Erkyah Badu was pulled over by the cops in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. However, she didn’t break the law — the cops pulled her over solely because they wanted to say hi. Watch below:

Badu’s followers seemed to have nothing but love for the cops. One follower wrote, ” I would’ve galloped down the interstate full speed with edges blowing in the wind and pulled you over on my horse if I had to, just to say hi” and another said, “You’re So Dope! How can you be mad at them?” Badu can put a spell on you.
Happy New Year!

SOURCE: TMZ

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Wake Up: Newsweek Tweeted Photo Of MLK In A Casket, Diddy Does A Good Deed, Badu Pulled Over By The Cops

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Anita Baker Portrait Session
Anita Baker announces farewell concert tour
 5 hours ago
01.02.18
AARP's 16th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards - Arrivals
Brian McKnight Got Married Over The Weekend!
 6 hours ago
01.02.18
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On ‘Today’
 7 hours ago
01.02.18
Rest In Power: The People We Lost In…
 2 days ago
12.31.17
The Biggest Losers: 10 Celebs Who Had A…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Welp. We All Woke Up To A Whole…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Patrick McMullan Archives
The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s…
 4 days ago
12.29.17
Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive…
 5 days ago
12.29.17
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s…
 5 days ago
12.29.17
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Photos