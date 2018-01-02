TJMS
Home > TJMS

Seriously Ignorant News: A Criminal Puts Police In A Tight Spot?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

1/2/18- Our Seriously Ignorant News correspondent reports on a man who puts police in a tight spot with his “furtive” movements and a man that whacked a robber over the head with a wooden chair!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Seriously Ignorant News: A Criminal Puts Police In A Tight Spot?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On ‘Today’
 51 mins ago
01.02.18
Rest In Power: The People We Lost In…
 2 days ago
12.31.17
The Biggest Losers: 10 Celebs Who Had A…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Welp. We All Woke Up To A Whole…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Patrick McMullan Archives
The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s…
 4 days ago
12.29.17
Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive…
 5 days ago
12.29.17
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s…
 5 days ago
12.29.17
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 7 days ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 7 days ago
12.27.17
Photos