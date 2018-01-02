Shaun King: What To Look Forward To In 2018

0 reads Leave a comment
Have you ever been in a fist fight before? Shaun King asks the question because America was in a huge fight in 2017. We lost a lot in 2017 and King believes we need to dust ourselves off, get up and keep fighting.
Listen as Shaun gives a rundown and goals to look for in 2018.
