Shaun King: What To Look Forward To In 2018

Have you ever been in a fist fight before? Shaun King asks the question because America was in a huge fight in 2017. We lost a lot in 2017 and King believes we need to dust ourselves off, get up and keep fighting.

Listen as Shaun gives a rundown and goals to look for in 2018.

