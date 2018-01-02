Damon, What You Think?: Stop Telling Chicago Peeps They Can’t Be Cold!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/2/18- Damon Williams is mad! He thinks people need to stop saying to people from Chicago that they can’t say they’re cold when they’re from there. Listen to Damon talk about just how cold it is in Chicago.

