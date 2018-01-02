TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: Are You Ready To Get Fit In 2018?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s a new year which means lots of people are trying to get their bodies right. We have great intentions but don’t know always know how to do it. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with fitness and wellness expert Coach Jaz to get some tips to get your year started right!

People are usually filled with excitement and think themselves ready for a good workout when they really aren’t.

“Well, the whole idea is you have to realize what your current level of fitness is,” explained Jaz. The first thing that I tell people is that mentally your body is ready,” but physically you may not be.  She cautioned, “It’s very important that you ease into any program.”

There are many things to consider when working out, but Coach Jaz explains that self-care is important.

ONe is “Self-care has to be a priority,” explains Jaz. “So I would suggest that people look into a gym that’s in the area, it can be a boutique like we do and really invest in yourself. Put yourself in an environment where you can learn.”

And probably the hardest part about working out is the eating! Apparently, we can’t eat whatever we want.

“No, No, No, Absolutely not. Believe it or not, the majority of your transformation comes from your diet,” expressed Jaz. “You have to be held accountable for what you are putting into your system. Your nutrition is the biggest part of the pie.”

 

Catch up with Coach Jaz at her gym The Fitness Sanctuary in New York and follow her on social media at @fitnesssanctuarynyc on Instagram.

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Inside Her Story: Are You Ready To Get Fit In 2018?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On ‘Today’
 51 mins ago
01.02.18
Rest In Power: The People We Lost In…
 2 days ago
12.31.17
The Biggest Losers: 10 Celebs Who Had A…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Welp. We All Woke Up To A Whole…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Patrick McMullan Archives
The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s…
 4 days ago
12.29.17
Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive…
 5 days ago
12.29.17
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s…
 5 days ago
12.29.17
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 7 days ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 7 days ago
12.27.17
Photos