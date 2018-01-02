Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

List of School Delays Because Of Cold Weather

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
North American Cold Snap

Source: J.Castro / Getty

 

 

Extremely cold temps and wind chills have some of our local schools starting later to make for a better start this morning.  Much of our listening area schools are on a 2 hour delay to give buses, drivers and students time to weather the freezing temps.

Also, some snow is in the forecast for Wednesday for some of the eastern counties.  Go to WRAL.com for more information.

 

Caswell County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Chatham County Schools Delayed 2 Hours 2
Cumberland Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Dillard Academy Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Durham Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Edgecombe County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Granville County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Halifax County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Harnett County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Healthy Start Acad/Durham Delayed 2 Hours
Kestrel Heights Charter Delayed 2 Hours
Lee County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Montgomery County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Orange County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Robeson Co Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Rocky Mount Prep School Delayed 2 Hours
Sampson County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Southern Wake Academy Delayed 2 Hours
STARS Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Tammy Lynn School Programs Delayed 2 Hours
Vance County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Wake County Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Warren County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Wayne County Schools Delayed 2 Hours

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading List of School Delays Because Of Cold Weather

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On ‘Today’
 51 mins ago
01.02.18
Rest In Power: The People We Lost In…
 2 days ago
12.31.17
The Biggest Losers: 10 Celebs Who Had A…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Welp. We All Woke Up To A Whole…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Patrick McMullan Archives
The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s…
 4 days ago
12.29.17
Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive…
 5 days ago
12.29.17
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s…
 5 days ago
12.29.17
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 7 days ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 7 days ago
12.27.17
Photos