List of School Delays Because Of Cold Weather

Extremely cold temps and wind chills have some of our local schools starting later to make for a better start this morning. Much of our listening area schools are on a 2 hour delay to give buses, drivers and students time to weather the freezing temps.
Also, some snow is in the forecast for Wednesday for some of the eastern counties. Go to WRAL.com for more information.
|Caswell County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Chapel Hill/Carr Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Chatham County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours 2
|Cumberland Co Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Dillard Academy Charter School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Durham Public Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Edgecombe County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Granville County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Halifax County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Harnett County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Healthy Start Acad/Durham
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Kestrel Heights Charter
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Lee County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Montgomery County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Nash/Rocky Mount Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Orange County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Person County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Robeson Co Public Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Rocky Mount Prep School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Sampson County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Southern Wake Academy
|Delayed 2 Hours
|STARS Charter School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Tammy Lynn School Programs
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Vance County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Wake County Public Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Warren County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Wayne County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
