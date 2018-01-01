Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve Outfit

12 reads Leave a comment
Steve Harvey is hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special and Twitter is not ready for his outfit. He is getting comparisons to everyone from Olivia Pope to Carmen Sandiego. Steve had to have known Twitter was going to roast him for this ensemble. See below:
Pretty damn hilarious and we could all use some laughs to kick off 2018.
Happy New Year!
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 19
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 19
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 19
4. GOLDEN GIRL4 of 19
5. FESTIVE PANTS5 of 19
6. RED ALERT6 of 19
7. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS7 of 19
8. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY8 of 19
9. RUCHED NOT RUSHED9 of 19
10. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL10 of 19
11. NATTY NECKLINES11 of 19
12. DENIM DELIGHT12 of 19
13. ROSE GOLD DREAMS13 of 19
14. ADD A HAT14 of 19
15. PERFECT IN PLAID15 of 19
16. HARK THE HERRINGBONE16 of 19
17. PRETTY IN PINK17 of 19
18. BE THE PRESENT18 of 19
19. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS19 of 19
