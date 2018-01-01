Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve Outfit

Photo by

News One
Home > Uncategorized

Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve Outfit

Hilarious!

News One
12 reads
Leave a comment

Steve Harvey is hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special and Twitter is not ready for his outfit. He is getting comparisons to everyone from Olivia Pope to Carmen Sandiego. Steve had to have known Twitter was going to roast him for this ensemble. See below:

Pretty damn hilarious and we could all use some laughs to kick off 2018.

Happy New Year!

SEE ALSO:

Rep. Frederica Wilson Demands Apology From Trump Official John Kelly

Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve Outfit

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rest In Power: The People We Lost In…
 10 hours ago
12.31.17
The Biggest Losers: 10 Celebs Who Had A…
 1 day ago
12.30.17
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Welp. We All Woke Up To A Whole…
 2 days ago
12.30.17
Patrick McMullan Archives
The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s…
 3 days ago
12.29.17
Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive…
 4 days ago
12.29.17
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s…
 4 days ago
12.29.17
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 5 days ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 5 days ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 5 days ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 5 days ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 5 days ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 5 days ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 6 days ago
12.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A…
 6 days ago
12.26.17
Photos