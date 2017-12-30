Daughter or Eric Garner and Activist, Erica Garner Dead at Age 27

Condolences are in order for the family and friends of Erica Garner – daughter of Eric Garner — who infamously was choked to death by police officers on camera after screaming 11 time that he could not breathe.

On Dec. 23, Erica suffered a massive heart attack brought on after an asthma attack. She suffered brain damage from the lack of oxygen to her brain and has been in a coma the last week. Earlier today on her official Twitter account, the family confirmed that she had in fact passed this morning. The family wanted it clear that the plug was not pulled and that Erica passed on her own terms.

Since the unjust death of her father at the hands of law enforcement in 2014, Erica became an outspoken civil rights activist and has just given birth to a son back in August.

R.I.P.

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives. May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here. I will always love you my sister. love you — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

de Blasio … explain how she died with no justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

