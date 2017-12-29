Barack Obama’s Uplifting Tweets About 2017 Will Make Your Day

News One
Barack Obama’s Uplifting Tweets About 2017 Will Make Your Day

This is what you call presidential.

From Charlottesville to Russia investigations to a potential war with North Korea, it’s been an insane year under the Trump administration. However, former President Barack Obama is still here to be presidential because our current president can’t. During the last Friday of 2017, Obama tweeted some good news about 2017.

Everyone from a ten-year-old named Jahkil Jackson to NFL’s Chris Long, all got some love from Obama. Check it out:

Obama also wrote, “All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try. So go keep changing the world in 2018.This is the type of decorum, grace and thoughtfulness we need in the White House. Not our current president, who started the day tweeting about building a wall.

We miss you, President Obama.

