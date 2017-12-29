Best Bubbly For New Years

It’s almost New Year’s Eve and it’s time to pop some bubbly. Here is a list of the top champagne to buy.

Dom Perignon Champagne $150.

Veuve Clicquot Champagne $40.

Ace of Spades Champagne $299.

Bollinger Champagne $60.

Cristal Champagne $199.

Perrier Jouet Champagne $38.

Krug Champagne $140 – $220.

So your not into champagne? You like sparking wine. Here is a list of the top sparking wines.

Zucchi Lambrusco di Sorbara ($16)

Szigeti Grüner Veltliner Brut NV ($20)

Anna de Codorníu Brut Rosé ($14)

Zardetto Private Cuvée Brut Vino Spumante ( $15)

Chandon Étoile Brut ($40)

Sokol Blosser “Evolution” Sparkling Wine ($20)

Zonin Prosecco DOC Brut ($15)

Segura Viudas NV Brut Reserva ($20)

You want non-alcohol sparkling drink? Here is the best sparkling ciders.

Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider

Kopparberg Alcohol Free Pear Cider

Stowford Press LA Cider

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Alcohol Free

Martinelli’s Heritage Label Sparkling Cider

Cidona Fermented Apple Juice

Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple-Pomegranate

The Cidery Soft Cider

No matter what you decide to drink for the New Year, enjoy and be safe! Happy New Year!

