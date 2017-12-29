Extras
Best Bubbly For New Years

bvick
Champagne Splash

Source: Henrik Weis / Getty

It’s almost New Year’s Eve and it’s time to pop some bubbly. Here is a list of the top champagne to buy.

  • Dom Perignon Champagne $150.
  • Veuve Clicquot Champagne $40.
  • Ace of Spades Champagne $299.
  • Bollinger Champagne $60.
  • Cristal Champagne $199.
  • Perrier Jouet Champagne $38.
  • Krug Champagne $140 – $220.

So your not into champagne? You like sparking wine. Here is a list of the top sparking wines.

  • Zucchi Lambrusco di Sorbara ($16)
  • Szigeti Grüner Veltliner Brut NV ($20)
  • Anna de Codorníu Brut Rosé ($14)
  • Zardetto Private Cuvée Brut Vino Spumante ( $15)
  • Chandon Étoile Brut ($40)
  • Sokol Blosser “Evolution” Sparkling Wine ($20)
  • Zonin Prosecco DOC Brut ($15)
  • Segura Viudas NV Brut Reserva ($20)

You want non-alcohol sparkling drink? Here is the best sparkling ciders.

  • Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider
  • Kopparberg Alcohol Free Pear Cider
  • Stowford Press LA Cider
  • Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Alcohol Free
  • Martinelli’s Heritage Label Sparkling Cider
  • Cidona Fermented Apple Juice
  • Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple-Pomegranate
  • The Cidery Soft Cider

No matter what you decide to drink for the New Year, enjoy and be safe! Happy New Year!

 

 

