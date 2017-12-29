Best Bubbly For New Years

2 reads Leave a comment
It’s almost New Year’s Eve and it’s time to pop some bubbly. Here is a list of the top champagne to buy.
- Dom Perignon Champagne $150.
- Veuve Clicquot Champagne $40.
- Ace of Spades Champagne $299.
- Bollinger Champagne $60.
- Cristal Champagne $199.
- Perrier Jouet Champagne $38.
- Krug Champagne $140 – $220.
So your not into champagne? You like sparking wine. Here is a list of the top sparking wines.
- Zucchi Lambrusco di Sorbara ($16)
- Szigeti Grüner Veltliner Brut NV ($20)
- Anna de Codorníu Brut Rosé ($14)
- Zardetto Private Cuvée Brut Vino Spumante ( $15)
- Chandon Étoile Brut ($40)
- Sokol Blosser “Evolution” Sparkling Wine ($20)
- Zonin Prosecco DOC Brut ($15)
- Segura Viudas NV Brut Reserva ($20)
You want non-alcohol sparkling drink? Here is the best sparkling ciders.
- Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider
- Kopparberg Alcohol Free Pear Cider
- Stowford Press LA Cider
- Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Alcohol Free
- Martinelli’s Heritage Label Sparkling Cider
- Cidona Fermented Apple Juice
- Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple-Pomegranate
- The Cidery Soft Cider
No matter what you decide to drink for the New Year, enjoy and be safe! Happy New Year!
