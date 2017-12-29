Top Of The Morning: When Do Decorations Come Down?

Your browser does not support iframes.

12/29/17- It’s the end of the year and everyone is getting ready for the New Year. While everyone is all excited about it, Skip, Jacque, and Lavell are trying to figure out why Mariah Carey wants to keep her decorations up all year!

Dahhling! Not till July 4th! 😉 https://t.co/uO4YqRRxU8 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 27, 2017

