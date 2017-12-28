Report: Sexual Harassment Complaints Mismanaged By Justice Department

Report: Sexual Harassment Complaints Mismanaged By Justice Department

There are alleged "potential systemic" issues in the department.

The U.S. Justice Department is preparing its response to a recently resurfaced report full of allegations of gross mismanagement of its sexual harassment complaints. The blistering report, completed by the Inspector General, and other cases of misconduct against the DOJ turned up in The Washington Post this week after a Freedom Of Information Act request was filed.

“Potential systemic” issues from fiscal years 2012 through 2016 were detailed in the Inspector General’s report released in May. Abuses by attorneys in the Civil Division and employees in U.S. Attorneys offices, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were outlined as well. One case mentioned a Civil Division employee with a substantiated complaint of inappropriate comments and touching. The employee was reprimanded, but only transferred within the Civil Division, the report said.

One of the most searing findings involved a U.S. Marshals Service chief deputy who had sex with nine women in his office, the Post found.

Nineteen “substantiated” allegations were made between those four fiscal years, a source told NBC News. Some employees with pending sexual harassment investigations received performance bonuses, according to a June 1 memorandum from Inspector General Michael Horowitz to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

In response to the scathing report, Rosenstein convened a working group to look at the issues outlined in the document. The group would soon be issuing “recommendations for action,” Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said. A statement that called out the Obama administration was also issued: “The Department was very disappointed with the issues that occurred in the Obama administration and strives for a workplace free of harassment and other misconduct for all of its 115,000 employees,” Prior said.

SOURCE: The Washington PostNBC News

Photos