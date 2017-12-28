American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like A Slave Shackle

News One
American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like A Slave Shackle

What were they thinking?

American Eagle is getting some serious backlash for a men’s bracelet that some say looks like a slave shackle. One person noticed the striking resemblance and Tweeted this:

It’s hard to see these bracelets don’t look like a throwback to shackles. It’s as if someone at American Eagle Googled “slave shackles” and said, “What a cool idea for a bracelet!” The tweets continued, slamming the retail store for their odd choice of fashion. See below:

American Eagle issued an apology and removed the bracelet:

Sounds like American Eagle needs some diversity when it comes to creating accessories.

SOURCE: Twitter

Photos