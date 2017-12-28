Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive Stroke

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

CBS46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis died Tuesday night after reportedly suffering a “massive spontaneous stroke” at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Davis was on her way to attend her stepfather’s funeral in Texas.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Amanda Davis, an icon of the Atlanta press corps. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Amanda’s family, especially her daughter, during this difficult time,” Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said in a statement. Amanda’s smile was known to people across the entire metropolitan Atlanta region. Amanda lit up the screen and forged a bond with her viewers. Her absence will be felt for years to come.”

Davis has amassed many accolades during her career including 10 Southeast Regional Emmy Awards and the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists Pioneer of the Year Award.

Our prayers are with the Davis family.

RELATED STORIES:

Erica Garner Declared Brain Dead After Suffering Major Heart Attack

Rihanna Pleads To #EndGunViolence After Her First Cousin Is Killed In Barbados

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive Stroke

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive…
 20 hours ago
12.29.17
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s…
 22 hours ago
12.29.17
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 3 days ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 3 days ago
12.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A…
 3 days ago
12.26.17
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael…
 3 days ago
12.26.17
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
 3 days ago
12.26.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Activates Angry Bird Mode On…
 3 days ago
12.26.17
Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her…
 5 days ago
12.24.17
Photos