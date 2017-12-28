Celebrity News
Top Paid Actors & Actresses In Hollywood

Fast and Furious 5 - Premiere in Rio de Janeiro

Source: Buda Mendes/STF / Getty

So you want to know who makes the big bucks in Hollywood. Well, some of the names on the list are a little surprising but what is really shocking is the pay gap. Some say it’s because there aren’t as many women in the superhero roles or big action movies or is it that women just aren’t paid the same? Hummm. Check out who is making the money. All figures are pretax and scored between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017; fees for agents, managers and lawyers are not deducted. The information is from Forbes.

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million

6. Robert Downey, Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Salman Khan, $37 million

10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million

11. Chris Hemsworth, $31.5 million

12. Tom Hanks, $31 million

13. Samuel L. Jackson, $30.5 million

14. Ryan Gosling, $29 million

15. Emma Stone, $26 million

16. Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million

17. Jennifer Lawrence, $24 million

18. Ryan Reynolds, $21.5 million

19. Matt Damon, $21 million

20. Jeremy Renner, $19 million

21. Chris Evans, $18 million

21. Melissa McCarthy, $18 million

23. Chris Pratt, $17 million

24. Mila Kunis, $15.5 million

25. Emma Watson, $14 million

25. Charlize Theron, $14 million

27. Mark Ruffalo, $13 million

28. Cate Blanchett, $12 million

29. Julia Roberts, $12 million

30. Amy Adams, $11.5 million

Continue reading Top Paid Actors & Actresses In Hollywood

