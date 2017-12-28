Top Paid Actors & Actresses In Hollywood

So you want to know who makes the big bucks in Hollywood. Well, some of the names on the list are a little surprising but what is really shocking is the pay gap. Some say it’s because there aren’t as many women in the superhero roles or big action movies or is it that women just aren’t paid the same? Hummm. Check out who is making the money. All figures are pretax and scored between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017; fees for agents, managers and lawyers are not deducted. The information is from Forbes.
1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million
2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $65 million
3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million
4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million
5. Jackie Chan, $49 million
6. Robert Downey, Jr., $48 million
7. Tom Cruise, $43 million
8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million
9. Salman Khan, $37 million
10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million
11. Chris Hemsworth, $31.5 million
12. Tom Hanks, $31 million
13. Samuel L. Jackson, $30.5 million
14. Ryan Gosling, $29 million
15. Emma Stone, $26 million
16. Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million
17. Jennifer Lawrence, $24 million
18. Ryan Reynolds, $21.5 million
19. Matt Damon, $21 million
20. Jeremy Renner, $19 million
21. Chris Evans, $18 million
21. Melissa McCarthy, $18 million
23. Chris Pratt, $17 million
24. Mila Kunis, $15.5 million
25. Emma Watson, $14 million
25. Charlize Theron, $14 million
27. Mark Ruffalo, $13 million
28. Cate Blanchett, $12 million
29. Julia Roberts, $12 million
30. Amy Adams, $11.5 million