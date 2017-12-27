Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And Luckily, He Posted The Torture On Instagram

Karen Clark
21 reads
Leave a comment
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Will Smith’s newly added presence to Instagram is the gift that keeps giving. Thankfully, he captured his holiday torture for our viewing pleasure.

 

 

It’s crazy out here in these Christmas streets

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

 

 

Mother Watching Daughter Light Candles

Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To Honor Your African Heritage

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To Honor Your African Heritage

Continue reading Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To Honor Your African Heritage

Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To Honor Your African Heritage

The day after Christmas is the official beginning of Kwanzaa. The holiday goes for a whole week, ending in the new year (January 1st). Are you celebrating and in need of some African pieces or Kente cloth to get your Kwanzaa lewk together? We have you covered with 10 stylish pieces that you are going to want to buy now.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Christmas , jada pinkett smith , Will Smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 2 hours ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 2 hours ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 3 hours ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 3 hours ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 20 hours ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 21 hours ago
12.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A…
 23 hours ago
12.26.17
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael…
 1 day ago
12.26.17
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
 1 day ago
12.26.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Activates Angry Bird Mode On…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Oh No! Author And Blogger Demetria Lucas Reveals…
 4 days ago
12.24.17
She Tried It! Royal Relative Wears ‘Racist’ Brooch…
 4 days ago
12.24.17
Photos