Anita Hill Will Chair Hollywood Harassment Committee

In a step forward, Hollywood executives have put together a task force to really look into sexual harassment and how to handle them. The task force will be called Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. The commission will have well known name as the chair, Anita Hill.

Hill is best known for testifying against now Supreme Court Judge, Clarence Thomas. Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment. She said in a statement about the commission that she is “proud” to be leading the “long overdue” effort.

Among the list of the commission’s members are:

— Bob Iger, Disney’s chief executive

— Dawn Hudson, CEO of the Academy Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the group behind the Oscars

— Gabrielle Carteris, the president of Screen Actors Guild / AFTRA, the largest union representing actors and other industry folks

— Jeff Blackburn, senior vice president of business development at Amazon

— Jeff Shell, chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group

— Jim Gianopulos, CEO of Paramount

— Kevin Tsujihara, chief executive at Warner Bros

— Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer

— Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony

— Les Moonves, chairman/CEO of CBS Corp

The commission will meet at the first of the year to work out their goals. Hopefully, people in Hollywood will have a place that will take the sexual harassment complains seriously and things will start to change in the work environment there and across the country.