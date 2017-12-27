Sports
NBA Standings

2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings

The NBA is heating up! Here are the current standings. How is your team doing?

National Basketball Association

W L
Golden State Warriors 27 7
Houston Rockets 25 7
Boston Celtics 27 10
Toronto Raptors 23 9
Cleveland Cavaliers 24 10
San Antonio Spurs 24 11
Minnesota Timberwolves 21 13
Detroit Pistons 19 14
Washington Wizards 19 15
Oklahoma City Thunder 19 15
Indiana Pacers 19 15
Denver Nuggets 19 15
Milwaukee Bucks 17 15
Miami Heat 18 16
Portland Trail Blazers 17 16
New Orleans Pelicans 17 16
New York Knicks 17 16
Philadelphia 76ers 15 18
Utah Jazz 15 20
LA Clippers 14 19
Brooklyn Nets 12 21
Charlotte Hornets 12 21
Phoenix Suns 13 23
Los Angeles Lakers 11 21
Sacramento Kings 11 22
Chicago Bulls 11 22
Orlando Magic 11 24
Memphis Grizzlies 10 24
Dallas Mavericks 10 25
Atlanta Hawks 8 25

