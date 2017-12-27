NBA Standings

1 reads Leave a comment
The NBA is heating up! Here are the current standings. How is your team doing?
National Basketball Association
|W
|L
|Golden State Warriors
|27
|7
|Houston Rockets
|25
|7
|Boston Celtics
|27
|10
|Toronto Raptors
|23
|9
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|24
|10
|San Antonio Spurs
|24
|11
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|21
|13
|Detroit Pistons
|19
|14
|Washington Wizards
|19
|15
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|19
|15
|Indiana Pacers
|19
|15
|Denver Nuggets
|19
|15
|Milwaukee Bucks
|17
|15
|Miami Heat
|18
|16
|Portland Trail Blazers
|17
|16
|New Orleans Pelicans
|17
|16
|New York Knicks
|17
|16
|Philadelphia 76ers
|15
|18
|Utah Jazz
|15
|20
|LA Clippers
|14
|19
|Brooklyn Nets
|12
|21
|Charlotte Hornets
|12
|21
|Phoenix Suns
|13
|23
|Los Angeles Lakers
|11
|21
|Sacramento Kings
|11
|22
|Chicago Bulls
|11
|22
|Orlando Magic
|11
|24
|Memphis Grizzlies
|10
|24
|Dallas Mavericks
|10
|25
|Atlanta Hawks
|8
|25
